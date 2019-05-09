Ingram Files For Recount

McAllen District 5 Commissioner John Ingram has filed for a recount of the vote from Saturday’s municipal elections that put him into a runoff with challenger Victor Haddad.

Ingram finished election night one vote short of avoiding a runoff. A review of provisional ballots that were cast in the 3-man race determined two to be eligible and both were for Haddad.

The recount has not yet been scheduled. But the canvassing of the votes to declare the election results official will take place during the McAllen City Commission meeting this coming Monday. Meanwhile, the runoff election is to be held Saturday June 22nd.