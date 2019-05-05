Ingram In Runoff For McAllen’s District 5, Ramirez Wins District 4

Longtime McAllen City Commissioner John Ingram will have to fight a little longer to keep his District 5 seat. Ingram finished Saturday night just 1 vote short of avoiding a runoff with challenger Victor Haddad.

Ingram grabbed 570 votes, Haddad 461. The other challenger in the race, Mark Murray, got 110 votes. The vote count is unofficial until the votes are canvassed.

In the race for District 4, attorney Tania Ramirez was the clear winner over Joe Califa, taking 65 percent of the vote. Ramirez will take over for longterm commissioner Aida Ramirez who did not seek re-election.