Initial Court Appearances Made By Trio Charged In Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Scheme

Three current and former elected officials have heard what they are charged with as they made their initial court appearances Monday morning following their arrests Friday in connection with a widespread Weslaco bribery scheme.

McAllen federal magistrate Scott Hacker summarized the bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy charges against former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar. Rio Grande City school trustee Daniel Garcia is charged with money laundering conspiracy. All three may know later this afternoon if they’ll receive bond.

The charges stem from a purported scheme dating back to 2008 in which hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes were paid to ensure that three politically-favored engineering and construction companies got the contracts for a $38 million overhaul of the Weslaco water treatment plant. One of those companies is owned by A.C. Cuellar. All three men have been jailed since their arrests.