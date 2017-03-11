Injured Student Keeps Perfect Attendance Intact

(AP) – One of the two high school students injured in the deadly terror attack on a New York City bike path returned to classes the day after to keep his perfect attendance record.

City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña says 17-year-old Noah Salz, of Brooklyn, was back at Stuyvesant High School on Wednesday, a day after being hurt when an Uzbek immigrant drove a rented truck down the West Side path, killing eight people and injuring 12.

The injured include Salz, a 14-year-old girl and two adults who were on a school bus hit by the truck. The girl remains hospitalized.

Farina says Salz told his mother he couldn’t miss school because he was working on his perfect attendance. When the teen’s bus didn’t show up Wednesday, his mother used a car service to bring him to school.