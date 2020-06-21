Injuries At Protests Draw Scrutiny To Use Of Police Weaponry

FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo a trooper stands outside the BOK Center where President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. In law enforcement, they’re referred to as “non-lethal” tools for crowd control: Rubber bullets. Pepper spray. Batons. Flash-bangs. But the now-familiar scenes of U.S. police officers in riot gear clashing with protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington and elsewhere around the country have police critics charging that the weaponry too often escalates tensions and hurts innocent people. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)