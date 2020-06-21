NATIONAL

Injuries At Protests Draw Scrutiny To Use Of Police Weaponry

By 22 views
0
FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo a trooper stands outside the BOK Center where President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. In law enforcement, they’re referred to as “non-lethal” tools for crowd control: Rubber bullets. Pepper spray. Batons. Flash-bangs. But the now-familiar scenes of U.S. police officers in riot gear clashing with protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington and elsewhere around the country have police critics charging that the weaponry too often escalates tensions and hurts innocent people. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP) — In law enforcement, they’re referred to as “nonlethal” tools for dealing with demonstrations that turn unruly. Examples include rubber bullets, pepper spray, batons and flash-bangs. But the now-familiar scenes of U.S. police officers in riot gear clashing with protesters at Lafayette Park across from the White House and in other cities have police critics charging that the weaponry too often escalates tensions and hurts innocent people. An official with the International Association of Chiefs of Police says the tools are necessary when peaceful rallies are hijacked by individuals with a nefarious purpose.

Pope Hails Italy Virus doctors, Nurses As Heroes At Vatican

Previous article

1 Man Dead, 11 People Wounded In Minneapolis Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL