Inmate Falsely Suspected In Shooting Death Of Child Kills Himself

Montgomery County officials are reporting that a man wrongly suspected of the murder of a child has killed himself in his jail cell.

County jail staff found the body of 49-year-old Robert Cantrell in his cell a week ago. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. A Twitter post wrongly accused Cantrell of the shooting death of seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes in a Walmart parking lot in Harris County last December.

Two suspects, 20-year-old Eric Black and 24-year-old Larry Woodruffe, are charged with capital murder in the girl’s death.