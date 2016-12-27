Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

A San Antonio family is demanding answers after their loved one was found dead at the Lopez State Jail in Edinburg on Christmas Day. 27-year-old Joshua Denn was found dead in his cell Sunday night, sometime after complaining of respiratory problems, according to a friend of the family. But Guadalupe Espinoza tells a San Antonio TV station that Denn had no known medical problems, and she’s demanding a full investigation. Denn had been arrested for evading arrest, jailed in San Antonio, and transferred to the Lopez jail about two weeks ago.