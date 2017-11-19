Home LOCAL Inmate In Willacy County State Jail Found To Have Mumps
Inmate In Willacy County State Jail Found To Have Mumps
Inmate In Willacy County State Jail Found To Have Mumps

Mumps has shown up at another jail in the Rio Grande Valley. An inmate at the state jail in Willacy County has been diagnosed with the disease. Because mumps is contagious before and after symptoms appear, the inmate has been placed in isolation, and 47 others in the dormitory where he was housed have been placed on medical restriction. This is the second time this year a Valley lockup has reported mumps. It was back in May when six inmates at the Lopez state jail in Edinburg came down with the disease.

