State Inspectors Document Numerous Health, Safety Violations At Child Shelters

State regulators have found approximately 150 health and safety violations at more than a dozen shelters across Texas housing children who have crossed the border illegally.

Documents from state health regulators show the violations over a 2-year period include inadequate supervision, lack of timely medical care, and children given medicine to which they were allergic.

The shelters are operated by Southwest Key Programs, which contracts with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement to house children who come across the border alone, as well as those who are now being forcibly separated from their parents.

It was Southwest Key’s Casa Padre shelter in Brownsville that turned away Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley who asked to assess the conditions inside the refurbished Walmart store two weekends ago. The state has documented 13 licensing deficiencies at the Casa Padre shelter within the last year.