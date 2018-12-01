Home WORLD Insurgents Lure US, Afghan Team To Meeting, Then Open Fire
Insurgents Lure US, Afghan Team To Meeting, Then Open Fire
WORLD
0

Insurgents Lure US, Afghan Team To Meeting, Then Open Fire

0
0
AFGHANISTAN
now viewing

Insurgents Lure US, Afghan Team To Meeting, Then Open Fire

TRUMP
now playing

Trump's Words Rip Open The Debate Over Whether He's Racist

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Over Texas Redistricting

money to mexico american money mexican money
now playing

More Money Sent Back To Mexico Last Year

WESLEY MATHEWS ARREST
now playing

Wesley Mathews Indicted On Capital Murder

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

2-Vehicle Wreck Near Laredo Kills Mission Man

Thomas Bart Whitaker
now playing

Texas Dad Shot In Deadly Plot Seeks To Halt Son's Execution

san antonio police
now playing

San Antonio Police Chief Defends Actions In Smuggling Case

MARTIN LUTHER KING MLK DAY PARADE
now playing

MLK Parade Canceled After Funding Pulled Amid Protest Threat

MEDICAID
now playing

Kentucky Is First To Get OK For Medicaid Work Requirement

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
now playing

Missouri Governor Fighting For Political Life After Affair

(AP) – The U.S. military says a U.S. and Afghan team was lured to a meeting by insurgents posing as friendly militia members in eastern Afghanistan, triggering a shootout and a coalition airstrike on the compound.

U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Gresback says the insurgents baited the team, inviting an Afghan militia leader, a U.S. service member and an interpreter to a security shura meeting on Thursday. He says that after the meeting finished, the insurgents opened fire. The militia leader was killed, and the American service member and the interpreter were wounded.

Gresback says that after the wounded were moved to safety, a coalition airstrike targeted the compound, killing 10 insurgents.  The mission was in Mohmand Valley in Nangarhar Province. An affiliate of the Islamic State group has been active there.

No related posts.

Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AT MEETING

Haiti Calls Reported Trump Remark ‘racist,’ says ‘shocked’

jsalinas 0
Julian Assange

Ecuador Grants Nationality To WikiLeaks Founder

jsalinas 0
Honduras

Honduras Next In Line For US Decision On Protected Migrants

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video