Intel Chiefs Brief Congressional Leaders On Russia Bounties

(AP) – U.S. intelligence chiefs have conducted classified briefings for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about an intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe met Thursday with the so-called “gang of eight.” The group includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Republicans and Democrats on the two intelligence committees. The group regularly receives classified briefings.

None of the lawmakers leaving the meeting would comment on it. President Donald Trump has denounced news reports about the assessments as a “hoax.”