Intel Officials Say Russia Boosting Trump Candidacy

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Intelligence officials say Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to try to help Trump get reelected, The New York Times reported Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP) — A new warning about Russian interference in the 2020 election is raising questions about whether the U.S. is doing enough to prevent the kind of meddling the country saw in the 2016 election. Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in this year’s election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected. Three officials who requested anonymity said House lawmakers were briefed last week about Russia. The warning was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post. A senior administration official said news of the briefing to lawmakers infuriated Trump, who complained that Democrats would use the information against him.