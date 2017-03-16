Home NATIONAL Intel Senators: No Indication Trump Tower Was Surveilled
Intel Senators: No Indication Trump Tower Was Surveilled
NATIONAL
0

Intel Senators: No Indication Trump Tower Was Surveilled

0
0
TRUMP WIRE TAPPING ACCUSATIONS
now viewing

Intel Senators: No Indication Trump Tower Was Surveilled

US MEXICO BORDER WALL
now playing

Trump Budget Calls For Border Wall, Border Prosecutions

united-nations-flag-ap_650x400_81439526681
now playing

UN Official Worried About US Funding Cuts

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

Faint Praise From GOP As Top Democrats Slam Proposed Budget Cuts

shooting+2+mgn23
now playing

Starr County Fishermen Claim They Were Hit By Gunshots From Mexico

kimjong_2097468b
now playing

Malaysia Says It Has Family Consent To Decide On Kim's Body

f32e35b78af448d4b5fb34abf7c49b7a
now playing

House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

571f0df5c36188923e8b4570
now playing

Sweden's Intel Agency: There Is 'A Real And Serious Threat'

Trump_Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_83024
now playing

Trump Suffers Second Defeat As Revised Travel Ban On Hold

la-na-rex-tillerson-exxon-email-alias-20170314
now playing

Tillerson Defends Sharp State Dept Budget Cut

New Communications System Demonstrated At Miami Int’l Airport
now playing

Trump Wants To Privatize Air Traffic Control

(AP) – The top two senators on the intelligence committee say they have seen no indication that Trump Tower was “the subject of surveillance” by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in the election to pursue that as well.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate. The two senators are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russia and the presidential election. The probes include looking into Trump associates’ contacts with the Kremlin.

In response to Trump’s claims, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.

Related posts:

  1. McCain To Trump: Provide Wiretap Evidence Or Retract Claim
  2. UPDATE: House Intel Leaders See No Evidence On Wiretap
  3. Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit
  4. Trump: GOP Bill Will Push Insurance Costs ‘down, down, down’
Related Posts
united-nations-flag-ap_650x400_81439526681

UN Official Worried About US Funding Cuts

Fred Cruz 0
161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169

Faint Praise From GOP As Top Democrats Slam Proposed Budget Cuts

Fred Cruz 0
f32e35b78af448d4b5fb34abf7c49b7a

House GOP Health Bill Facing Fresh House Committee Test

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video