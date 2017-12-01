Home NATIONAL Intelligence Chief Denies Leaks By Intelligence Community
Intelligence Chief Denies Leaks By Intelligence Community
Intelligence Chief Denies Leaks By Intelligence Community

Director of National Intelligence Clapper testifies to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on “Russia’s intelligence activities” on Capitol Hill in Washington
Intelligence Chief Denies Leaks By Intelligence Community

(AP) – Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he told Donald Trump that he doesn’t believe that any leaks from Friday’s meeting between intelligence officials and the president-elect came from the intelligence community.

Trump speculated Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies might have leaked details about a classified briefing in which officials told him that there are unsubstantiated allegations that Russia had collected compromising sexual and financial information about him.

