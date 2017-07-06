Intelligence Officials: No Pressure To Intervene In Investigations

(Washington, DC) — NSA Chief Mike Rogers says he has not been directed to do anything illegal, immoral or inappropriate during his time running the agency. But he told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing today that he cannot give specifics because he will not discuss his private conversations with President Trump in an open hearing.

Meantime, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is stepping around reports that President Trump asked him to intervene in the FBI’s Russia investigation. Speaking broadly, Coats told the panel he has not felt pressured to intervene or interfere with intelligence gathering or ongoing investigations. Trump has called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt.”