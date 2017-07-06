Home NATIONAL Intelligence Officials: No Pressure To Intervene In Investigations
Intelligence Officials: No Pressure To Intervene In Investigations
NATIONAL
0

Intelligence Officials: No Pressure To Intervene In Investigations

0
0
DAN COATS
now viewing

Intelligence Officials: No Pressure To Intervene In Investigations

reynosa violence-1
now playing

Death Toll Hits 50 As Cartel Violence Continues To Rage In Reynosa

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

2 House Democrats Launch Longshot Bid To Impeach Trump

mexico+city+generic+mgn
now playing

Shooting Continues In Mexican Prison Fight, 4 Dead

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Comey To Congress: President Trump Told Him "I need loyalty"

FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY GENERIC
now playing

Comey Details Interaction With Trump In Written Testimony

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Poll: Voters Say President Tweets Too Much

FBI
now playing

Trump Announces FBI Pick

london bridge memorial
now playing

Another Arrest As London Bridge Probe Continues

Senior UAE Diplomat Condemns Tehran Attacks

NSA NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY
now playing

Intelligence Chiefs Unsure What Can Say Publicly

(Washington, DC) — NSA Chief Mike Rogers says he has not been directed to do anything illegal, immoral or inappropriate during his time running the agency. But he told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing today that he cannot give specifics because he will not discuss his private conversations with President Trump in an open hearing.

Meantime, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is stepping around reports that President Trump asked him to intervene in the FBI’s Russia investigation. Speaking broadly, Coats told the panel he has not felt pressured to intervene or interfere with intelligence gathering or ongoing investigations. Trump has called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt.”

Pictured above: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats

Related posts:

  1. Intelligence Chiefs Unsure What Can Say Publicly
  2. Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation
  3. Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking
  4. Former Senator Sam Nunn Praises Trump FBI Pick
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

2 House Democrats Launch Longshot Bid To Impeach Trump

jsalinas 0
TRUMP COMEY

Comey To Congress: President Trump Told Him “I need loyalty”

jsalinas 0
FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY GENERIC

Comey Details Interaction With Trump In Written Testimony

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video