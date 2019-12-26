Intermittent Fasting Could Bring Numerous Health Benefits

A new study says intermittent fasting can produce health benefits. The study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that either limiting the time period in which one eats, or fasting for two days a week, could help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and could help a person live longer. It could also possibly help prevent obesity, cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

However, some doctors note that sticking to a diet of intermittent fasting is difficult and could even result in people eating more.