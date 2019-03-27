Internal Investigation To Be Conducted Into Deadly San Benito Police Shooting

The San Benito Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the police shooting death of 21-year-old Ricardo Trevino in December. City commissioners Tuesday appointed an interim police chief to lead the internal affairs probe. The investigation will focus on whether officers followed department policies on vehicle pursuits and use of deadly force. San Benito police began chasing Trevino after he drove away from church the afternoon of December 7th. The pursuit ended when Trevino stopped in a cul-de-sac in El Ranchito. It’s not clear what happened next, but moments later Trevino, who was unarmed, was shot dead in a barrage of bullets. The police internal investigation would be in addition to an ongoing Texas Rangers investigation into whether the officers were justified in using deadly force.