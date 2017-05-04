International Donors Pledge $6 Billion In Syria Aid

(AP) – A senior European Union official says international donors have pledged $6 billion to help conflict-torn Syria this year, a figure in line with their target.

EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides said donors from more than 70 countries meeting in Brussels on Wednesday had made a “collective pledge of $6 billion for this year alone.” Stylianides says Syria’s “needs are massive.

Our conference is sending a powerful message. We are not letting down the people of Syria.” He described the pledge made at the conference as “an impressive figure. These commitments are significant.”