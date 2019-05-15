International Worries Grow Over US Claims Of Iranian Threat

(AP) – U.S. claims that Iran poses a growing threat to American interests and its allies are meeting international skepticism as well as worries of a slide toward war.

A British general who is a senior officer in the U.S.-backed coalition fighting the Islamic State group says he’s seen no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria. That’s drawn a rebuttal from the U.S. military but no evidence to back up claims of an increased Iranian threat.

President Donald Trump stirred the controversy when he denied a report that his administration has updated plans to send more than 100,000 troops to counter Iran if necessary, then added: “Would I do that? Absolutely.” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says his nation worries about the risk of conflict unintended on either side.