NATIONALTRENDING

International Worries Grow Over US Claims Of Iranian Threat

By 265 views
0

(AP) – U.S. claims that Iran poses a growing threat to American interests and its allies are meeting international skepticism as well as worries of a slide toward war.

A British general who is a senior officer in the U.S.-backed coalition fighting the Islamic State group says he’s seen no increased threat from Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria. That’s drawn a rebuttal from the U.S. military but no evidence to back up claims of an increased Iranian threat.

President Donald Trump stirred the controversy when he denied a report that his administration has updated plans to send more than 100,000 troops to counter Iran if necessary, then added: “Would I do that? Absolutely.”  British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says his nation worries about the risk of conflict unintended on either side.

Texas Ag Commissioner Calls On Austin Mayor To Skip Event With Rep. Omar

Previous article

Procession Of Jeeps Honors School Shooting Hero

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL