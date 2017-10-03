Home TRENDING Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad’s BBC Chat; Watch Video
Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad’s BBC Chat; Watch Video
Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad’s BBC Chat; Watch Video

Interview interrupted Small kids derail dad’s BBC chat
Interview Interrupted: Small Kids Derail Dad’s BBC Chat; Watch Video

(AP) – Two small children have lightened up a serious television interview on a weighty subject by barging into their dad’s office while he was on the air.

Professor Robert E. Kelly was talking to the BBC from South Korea on Friday to discuss the ouster of that country’s president when a small child danced into the room apparently unconcerned about the interview. The BBC anchor took notice and alerted Kelly.

As Kelly was trying to shoo the child away, a baby scooted into the room in a walker.  Kelly laughed and apologized as a woman frantically dashed in to grab the kids. She later crawled back to shut the door.  Kelly was able to finish the interview, despite the sounds of a screaming child in the background.

 

 

