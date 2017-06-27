Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed In Pharr Child’s Death

An Edinburg man has been hit with both intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges after plowing his sedan into an SUV, killing a 2-year-old boy. 29-year-old Ruben Hernandez is being held on bonds totaling 1-million dollars after being arraigned on a total of four charges.

Hernandez was heading east on Monte Cristo Road near La Blanca early the Sunday morning of June 18th, when he veered into the opposite lane and smashed head on into an SUV.

A 2-year-old boy from Pharr, Acel Cuellar, died from his injuries. Another child and two adults in the SUV were critically hurt. And the man and woman are still hospitalized.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county sheriff’s office