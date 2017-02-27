Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Zika Infection In McAllen

Local and county health officials are hoping to know more this week about how a McAllen resident contracted the Zika virus. Officials announced Friday that a private lab test confirmed a positive test for the mosquito-borne virus – the first reported case in McAllen.

Health officials are concerned because the person apparently has not traveled outside of Hidalgo County. That would mean the individual was bitten by a Zika-carrying mosquito in McAllen or had sex with an infected individual. Officials are not providing any information about the person nor the neighborhood where he or she lives.

McAllen completed a city-wide insecticide spraying operation over the weekend. But city officials are urging property owners to continue to do their part, too, by getting rid of any standing water, also to use mosquito repellent on exposed skin, and to use protection when having sex