Investigation Continues Into Fire At Landmark San Benito Bakery

The owner and a police officer are recovering after helping to fight a fire that heavily damaged a popular bakery in San Benito over the holiday weekend.

The flames erupted inside La Especial on Robertson Street at around five Saturday afternoon. A police officer helped the owner battle the blaze before firefighters got there, and both had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire did extensive damage to the back of the bakery. Investigators are still working to confirm where and how the fire broke out.