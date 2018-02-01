Home LOCAL Investigation Continues Into Fire At Landmark San Benito Bakery
Investigation Continues Into Fire At Landmark San Benito Bakery
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Investigation Continues Into Fire At Landmark San Benito Bakery

0
0
fire_investigation
now viewing

Investigation Continues Into Fire At Landmark San Benito Bakery

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

HARD FREEZE WARNING
now playing

Sleet Reported In Houston Ahead Of Hard Freeze

HEALTH INSURANCE SCHOOL
now playing

Higher Health Costs Hitting Retired Texas Teachers In 2018

FREEZING WINTER COLD BLIZZARD
now playing

Deadly, Bone-Chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath Of US

PORT ISABEL LIGHTHOUSE
now playing

Lighthouse At Port Isabel Reopens After Renovations

FREEZING TEMPS THERMOMETER
now playing

Water Tower Freezes As Temperatures Plummet

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Dems Not Helping Young Immigrants

Iran Protest
now playing

France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

MARIAN BROWN FIRST BLAK SHERIFF DALLAS COUNTY
now playing

Dallas County's First Black Sheriff Worn Into Office

MAN WITH GUNS HOUSTON HOTEL HYATT OVER NEW YEAR WKNDS
now playing

Bond At $105K For Man Who Had Guns In Hotel

The owner and a police officer are recovering after helping to fight a fire that heavily damaged a popular bakery in San Benito over the holiday weekend.

The flames erupted inside La Especial on Robertson Street at around five Saturday afternoon. A police officer helped the owner battle the blaze before firefighters got there, and both had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire did extensive damage to the back of the bakery. Investigators are still working to confirm where and how the fire broke out.

Related posts:

  1. Man Wielding Machete Fatally Shot By Officer In South Texas
  2. Officials Release Name Of Man Killed By Progreso Police
  3. Amber Alert Continues For Two Central Texas Girls
  4. FBI Assisting In Investigation Into Gunshot That Grazed Border Patrol Agent
Related Posts
PORT ISABEL LIGHTHOUSE

Lighthouse At Port Isabel Reopens After Renovations

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Dems Not Helping Young Immigrants

jsalinas 0
MAN WITH GUNS HOUSTON HOTEL HYATT OVER NEW YEAR WKNDS

Bond At $105K For Man Who Had Guns In Hotel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video