Investigation Continues Into San Benito Jail Inmate’s Suicide

Texas Rangers are investigating how an inmate was able to take his own life in his cell in the San Benito city jail. According to a city spokeswoman, Ernesto Alonzo Gonzalez was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday afternoon. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and Gonzalez was pronounced dead of apparent suicide by a justice of the peace. Officials did not reveal how Gonzalez killed himself. The inmate was being held on a theft charge, but it’s not known when he’d been booked into the jail.

