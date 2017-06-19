Home LOCAL Investigation Moving Forward Into How Man Died In Edinburg Police Custody
Investigation Moving Forward Into How Man Died In Edinburg Police Custody
Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies continue to piece together what took place in the moments before a man died in the custody of Edinburg police on Father’s Day.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county sheriff’s office

Officers had responded to a disturbance call from an apartment on Greenbriar Drive Sunday afternoon. Police encountered 30-year-old Christopher Reyes, who they said was combative and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. It’s unclear what actions the officers took to arrest Reyes, but he fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators are reviewing video from the officer’s body cameras as well as from the surveillance cameras at the apartment complex.

