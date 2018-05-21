Investigation Points To Possible Suicide Of Teenage Inmate At Evins Facility In Edinburg

The death of a juvenile at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg is being investigated as a possible suicide. That’s according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department which adds it is still awaiting the results of an autopsy to learn the exact cause of death. The Department also is not yet identifying the juvenile, but is saying the inmate was 16 and from Nueces County.

The teenager was found unresponsive Friday night. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to a hospital but could not be revived. The state Office of Inspector General is investigating.