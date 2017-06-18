Investigation Underway Into Bribery Allegations Against Probation Officers

The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Office is under a criminal investigation amid accusations of bribery and theft. The county sheriff’s office is looking into allegations of probation officers asking probationers for money, and two probation officers have since been fired.

The investigation began after discrepancies were found in the employees’ files. The findings were brought to the District Attorney’s Office, which forwarded them to the sheriff’s office. The nature of the discrepancies are not being disclosed. Probation officers are not county employees, but are state employees under the oversight of the Hidalgo County Board of Judges.