Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man

Texas Rangers are investigating the actions of Mission police after officers shot and killed a man last Friday. Police had been called to the 1300 block of Aldea Street in west Mission Friday evening on reports of gunshot being fired. Officers got there to find 42-year-old Vicente Velasquez holding a handgun.

According to police, Velasquez ran inside his apartment and began firing through the door. It’s not yet clear what happened next, but officers returned fire and Velasquez was killed. Texas Rangers are continuing to look into the circumstances of the incident to help determine if the officers were justified in using deadly force.