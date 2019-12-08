Investigations Continue Into ICE Bus Crash Into Rio Hondo Lift Bridge

The Rio Hondo lift bridge is back open, for now, as several agencies investigate how a bus, contracted by ICE, could have crashed into the side of the bridge.

The accident Friday night injured two ICE detainees who were being transported, and two security guards, including the driver of the bus who remains hospitalized. The wreck also did structural damage to the east side of the bridge, including the lift mechanism. TEX-DOT says while the bridge is open to traffic, the lift mechanism is not operating, and the bridge will have to be closed periodically for repairs.

It was around 6:15 Friday night when the bus, heading west, suddenly veered into the opposite lane, struck an oncoming vehicle then crashed into the east side of the bridge. Channel 5 News reports the operator of the bus, Trailboss Enterprises, has a history of safety violations that include suspension problems, defective brakes, and negligent drivers.