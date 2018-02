(Edinburg, TX) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is now releasing the identity of a man’s body found in the Rio Grande River.

Deputies pulled David Palacio’s body from the river on Saturday near 15th Street and Military Highway in Hidalgo. Sheriff’s spokesperson Jena Palacios says the Mexican citizen had been missing since January 17th.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is working with the Mexican Consulate in the death investigation.