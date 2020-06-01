Investigators Identify Missing Man Found Dead North Of Mercedes

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say the man found dead in his vehicle north of Mercedes this past weekend was 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez. Investigators say Gonzalez had visible injuries but aren’t saying what type until an autopsy is completed.

Gonzalez was found in his vehicle on Mile 1 East south of Mile 10 North a little after 7 a.m. Sunday. His wife had reported him missing when he didn’t return home Saturday night. If you have any information about what happened, you can call the Hidalgo County CrimeStoppers hotline at 668-TIPS.