Investigators Looking Into Crash Between School Bus And Border Patrol Unit

Investigations continue into how a Border Patrol agent could have rear-ended a school bus. The accident Friday sent seven La Joya ISD elementary school students, the bus driver, and the Border Patrol agent to the hospital – all as a precaution. La Joya school district police say the Border Patrol vehicle struck the rear of the John F Kennedy Elementary School bus as it stopped to pick up students. It happened last Friday morning at around 7 near Military Road and Abram Road south of Palmview.