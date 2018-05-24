Home WORLD Investigators: Russian Military Missile Downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian Military Missile Downed Flight MH17
WORLD
0

Investigators: Russian Military Missile Downed Flight MH17

0
0
download (6)
now viewing

Investigators: Russian Military Missile Downed Flight MH17

05_doe-_370
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Trend

in-this-may-23-2018-photo-hillary-clinton-speaks-during-the-new-york-state-democratic-convention-in-_161975_
now playing

Clinton 'Wants To Be Helpful' To Democrats. Can She?

WireAP_2820a1476cd24a51b52c37f0df0b0a2e_12x5_992
now playing

Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect

WireAP_aedae913246c4e4b90811e8b110f5d84_16x9_992
now playing

China Says Will 'Firmly Defend' Rights Over Auto Tariffs

WireAP_36919bf1ea954c2082cc0c2257fdbd1d_12x5_992
now playing

Video Of Brown Arrest Sparks Criticism Of Milwaukee Police

download (5)
now playing

What's Next? NFL Sparks New Questions With Anthem Policy

5b0647f3a9d42.image
now playing

Republicans To Meet With Intel Officials On Russia Probe

pence
now playing

NKorea Says Pence Remarks Were 'Stupid,' Willing To Not Meet

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa

child abduction
now playing

Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

(AP) – An international team of investigators says that detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based military unit.
Wilbert Paulissen of the Dutch National Police said Thursday that the missile was from the Russian military’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk.
Paulissen was speaking at a presentation of interim results of the long-running investigation into the downing of flight MH17.
The passenger jet was headed from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.
Russia has always denied involvement in the downing of the jet.

Related posts:

  1. Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful
  2. Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital
  3. Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe
  4. China Says Will ‘Firmly Defend’ Rights Over Auto Tariffs
Related Posts
WireAP_aedae913246c4e4b90811e8b110f5d84_16x9_992

China Says Will ‘Firmly Defend’ Rights Over Auto Tariffs

Zack Cantu 0
Body of Pakistani killed at Texas school arrives in Karachi

Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi

jsalinas 0
Yulia Skripal

Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video