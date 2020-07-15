TEXAS

Investigators Say Pilot In Cargo Crash Made Errors

By 83 views
0

(AP) – Investigators say a pilot’s errors and disorientation were primary factors in causing the 2019 crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane in Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board heard testimony Tuesday on the crash of Atlas Air Flight 3591.

Investigators say the co-pilot who was flying the jet was a “train wreck” in training. They say he incorrectly believed the jet was about to stall before pushing it into a fatal nosedive that ended in a bay east of Houston. They say he also gave false information to Atlas Air, concealing issues at past employers.

Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Soldier’s Death

Previous article

First Responder Foundation Pledges Help To Families Of Fallen McAllen Police Officers

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS