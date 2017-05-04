Home WORLD Investigators Search Suspected Russian Suicide Bomber’s Home
Investigators Search Suspected Russian Suicide Bomber’s Home
Investigators Search Suspected Russian Suicide Bomber’s Home

Investigators Search Suspected Russian Suicide Bomber’s Home

(AP) – Investigators say they have searched the home of the suspected suicide bomber behind Monday’s deadly explosion on the St. Petersburg subway.
The bomb went off on a train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 14 people and injuring dozens. Investigators said they suspect a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, of having detonated the bomb.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement in the early hours on Wednesday that the investigators searched the man’s home in St. Petersburg. They also examined CCTV footage from outside Dzhalilov’s home which shows him leave home with a bag and a backpack.
Another bomb, hidden in a bag, was found and de-activated at another St. Petersburg station just half an hour before the blast. Dzhalilov’s DNA was found on the bag.

