Home TEXAS Investigators: Woman Planned Daughters’ Deaths
Investigators: Woman Planned Daughters’ Deaths
TEXAS
0

Investigators: Woman Planned Daughters’ Deaths

0
0
Sarah Nicole Henderson
now viewing

Investigators: Woman Planned Daughters’ Deaths

HARVEY Harvey Weinstein
now playing

NYPD Building Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Sharon Seudat KILLED HER NEWBORN BABY
now playing

College Student Admits Killing Newborn; Faces 8 Years

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

No Prison Time For Bergdahl

47-year-old Scott Ostrem WAL MART SHOOTER IN COLORADO
now playing

Walmart Shooting Suspect Appears In Court

CLIMATE CHANGE EMISSIONS AIR POLLUTION
now playing

Nations Move Ahead On Curbing Climate Change, Despite Trump

Scott Ostrem
now playing

Neighbors Say Alleged Walmart Shooter Was Often Angry, Rude

QAIM
now playing

Iraq Says Liberated Last IS-Held Town Of Qaim

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks during a news conference announcing the outcome of the national health care fraud takedown at the Justice Department in Washington
now playing

Trump Says He's 'disappointed' With Justice

SEXUAL HARRASMENT
now playing

Female Lawmakers Allege Harassment By Colleagues In House

CABO SAN LUCAS WAVE
now playing

Rogue Wave Blamed For Deaths Of Twin Sisters In Mexico

KayLee Danielle, 7 and Kenlie, 5

(AP) – Investigators say a north Texas woman planned for at least two weeks to kill her daughters before the two girls were fatally shot this week.  Sarah Nicole Henderson was arrested early Thursday after her husband called 911 to report the shootings at their home near Mabank, a town about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. The girls were ages 5 and 7.  The 29-year-old woman is charged with capital murder. Her bond was set Friday at $2 million.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says investigators believe she’d been planning the shootings and also planned to kill her husband.  Deputies were initially called to the house late Wednesday by Henderson’s husband, who reported his wife was suicidal. But when deputies arrived, he told them things were fine.  He called again a few hours to report she’d shot her two daughters.

Related posts:

  1. Rogue Wave Blamed For Deaths Of Twin Sisters In Mexico
  2. Plans Moving Forward For Southern Hidalgo County Toll Road
  3. 1-Car Wreck Claims Life Of San Juan Teen
  4. Questions Arise Over Departure Of First Woman To Lead Fed
Related Posts
CABO SAN LUCAS WAVE

Rogue Wave Blamed For Deaths Of Twin Sisters In Mexico

jsalinas 0
prison

Army Sergeant Gets Nearly 17 Years In Guns Case

jsalinas 0
LOU DIAMOND PHILLIPS

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested In Texas On DWI Charge

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video