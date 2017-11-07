Home TRENDING IOC To Pick Los Angeles, Paris For 2024 or 2028 Olympics
IOC To Pick Los Angeles, Paris For 2024 or 2028 Olympics
TRENDING
WORLD
0

IOC To Pick Los Angeles, Paris For 2024 or 2028 Olympics

0
0
APTOPIX Switzerland Olympics 2024 Bids
now viewing

IOC To Pick Los Angeles, Paris For 2024 or 2028 Olympics

Girl, 11, stopped for speeding says her mom lets her drive
now playing

Girl, 11, Stopped For Speeding Says Her Mom Lets Her Drive

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSIPPI
now playing

15 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman Killed In Crash

ISIS SYMBOL
now playing

Iraq Sunni Lawmaker Urges Uprooting IS Ideology

Military Plane Crash
now playing

Marine Corps Says Plane Belonged To Reserve

prison%20inmate%20jail_1463448322463_4366611_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Closes 3 Of 4 Prisons Slated To Cease Operations

DAN PATRICK LT GOV OF TEXAS
now playing

Patrick Says His Campaign War Chest Is Worth Nearly $17M

_96868351_gtrumpjr
now playing

The Latest: Trump Jr. Tweets Email Chain On Russia Meeting

Economy-Jobs Report
now playing

US Job Openings Slipped In May, But Hiring Increased

Chuck Schumer
now playing

Senate GOP Leaders Hope For Health Care Vote Next Week

fire_investigation
now playing

McAllen Apartment Fire Still Under Investigation

AP) – The IOC has decided it can pick both Los Angeles and Paris as Olympic host cities in September when the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games rights should be awarded simultaneously.

International Olympic Committee members have voted to seek a consensus three-way deal between the two bid cities and the IOC executive board.

If a deal falls through, only 2024 will be voted on in Lima.

The IOC approved the expected double award Tuesday after hearing both cities present their 2024 hosting plan.

City mayors Eric Garcetti of LA and Anne Hidalgo of Paris emerged on stage holding hands to acclaim the decision.

The agreement should emerge before the IOC confirms the order when it next meets on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

Paris is widely seen as favorite for 2024.

Related posts:

  1. La Joya Becomes First Valley City To Sue Over SB4
  2. Trump Says Syria Truce Opportunity With Russia
  3. 6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge
  4. Provisional Plan Approved To Restore Bahia Grande
Related Posts
MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSIPPI

15 Marines, 1 Navy Corpsman Killed In Crash

jsalinas 0
ISIS SYMBOL

Iraq Sunni Lawmaker Urges Uprooting IS Ideology

jsalinas 0
Military Plane Crash

Marine Corps Says Plane Belonged To Reserve

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video