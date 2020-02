A sign for the Iowa Caucuses is seen in the window on a downtown skywalk, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Iowa Democratic Party is releasing more results from Monday’s caucus. The party released an additional four-percent of precinct results, bringing the total to 75-percent of all precincts reporting from all 99 of Iowa’s counties.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg remains in the lead with 27-percent of the state’s delegates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders remains neck-and-neck with Buttigieg at 25-percent. NBC News continues to characterize the race as too early to call.