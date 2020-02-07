Iowa Dems Extend Deadline For Candidates To Seek Review

(AP) – The Iowa Democratic Party has extended until Monday a deadline originally set for midday Friday for presidential candidates to request a review of the results of this week’s Iowa presidential caucuses. That’s in light of the reporting debacle that forced a days-long delay in final numbers from the contest and left inconsistencies in the final count.

After a breakdown in tallying the results caucus night, it took until Thursday for the state party, which operates the series of roughly 1,700 local meetings statewide, to issue final numbers.