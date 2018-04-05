Home NATIONAL Iowa Governor Says She’ll Sign 6-Week Abortion Ban Into Law
(AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’ll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.

The Republican governor announced in a news release that she’ll sign the legislation Friday afternoon in her formal office at the state Capitol.   The Iowa affiliates of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier Friday at a rally that they would sue Reynolds if she signed the bill, which the Republican-controlled Legislature approved earlier in the week.

The legislation would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.  Similar legislation passed in other states has not gone into effect after they were challenged in court over their constitutionality.

