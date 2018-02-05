Home NATIONAL Iowa Lawmakers Approve The Most Restrictive US Abortion Law
(AP) – Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.  Republican lawmakers with control of the statehouse passed the so-called “heartbeat” bill early Wednesday, with back-to-back chamber votes along party lines.

The legislation would effectively ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exemptions for cases of rape and incest. Critics say that would ban the medical procedure before some women know they’re pregnant.  Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is anti-abortion, hasn’t indicated whether she’ll sign the bill into law.

Any challenges to the law would likely consider if it violates U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.  Iowa Republicans passed legislation last year that banned most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

