Iran Announces Arrests Over Downing Of Plane That Killed 176

People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Iran on Saturday, Jan. 11, acknowledged that its armed forces "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board. A judiciary spokesman says “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.” He was quoted by Iranian state media on Tuesday, but didn’t say how many individuals have been detained or name them. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for a special court to be set up to try those responsible for the plane shootdown. The developments come amid an upswell of anger and protests by Iranians in recent days over apparent attempts by senior officials to cover up the cause of the crash.