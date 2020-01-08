TEXAS

Iran Attempts Cyberattacks On Texas Government Web Sites

Gov. Greg Abbott says Iran is launching thousands of unsuccessful cyberattacks against the websites of Texas agencies. The governor announced on Tuesday that the attempted attacks have been coming at a rate of about ten-thousand a minute over the past two days.

Abbott and Amanda Crawford, head of the Texas Department of Information Resources, said the attackers look for weaknesses that can be exploited by hackers. Somebody did manage to post a picture of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian terrorist leader who was killed last week by a U.S. air strike, on the Texas Department of Agriculture website.

