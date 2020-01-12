Iran Braces For Protests After Admitting Plane Shootdown

In this photo released by official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, second left, reviews an honor guard as he is welcomed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, in an official arrival ceremony at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran has deployed riot police in the capital expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane. Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen massing at several Tehran landmarks as calls circulated for protests later in the day. The plane crash early Wednesday killed 176 people, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After initially blaming the crash on a technical failure, authorities finally admitted to accidentally shooting it down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders. The plane was shot down at a time of soaring tensions with the United States after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general.