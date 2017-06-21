Iran Calls On Saudi Arabia To Release Detainees

(AP) – Iran has called on Saudi Arabia to immediately release three detained Iranians that it says were fishermen but that Saudi authorities say were trying to carry out an attack.

Iran’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday that the Saudi government should “compensate” the detainees and “punish the agents of this irresponsible action.”

Saudi Arabia says the three were Revolutionary Guard members. It says their boat was loaded with explosives and they were heading toward the Marjan offshore oil field in the Persian Gulf when they were apprehended on Friday.

Iran has denied the allegations, saying they were fishermen whose boat was carried off course.

The two countries are bitter regional rivals, and severed diplomatic ties last year.