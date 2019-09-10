Iran Claims Credit For Bolton Dismissal

(AP) – Iran is claiming credit for President Donald Trump’s dismissal of his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton.

An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani said Bolton’s departure was the result of Iran’s resistance to Trump’s maximum pressure campaign.

The adviser (Hesameddin Ashena) said in a tweet that the move is a sign of the pressure campaign’s failure and proof that Iran is able to “manage” U.S. policies on Iran. Trump and Bolton disagreed on numerous issues, including over the president’s willingness to consider meeting with Rouhani.