Iran Complains About UK Coverage Of Protests

(AP) – Britain’s media regulator says it is considering an official letter received from Iran’s embassy in London complaining about media coverage of the protests.The regulator, known as Ofcom, said Friday the letter is being carefully evaluated.

Iranian state media say the government is complaining about what it calls a propaganda campaign orchestrated by U.K.-based Persian-language broadcasters. The letter asserts that the media outlets violated U.K. and international media regulations and tried to incite protesters into using violent tactics. Ofcom has a broad regulatory role in Britain, overseeing television, radio, high-speed internet and other sectors. One of its roles is to protect British consumers from harmful content.