Iran FM Says US Sanctions ‘economic terrorism’

(AP) – Iran’s foreign minister is telling a United Nations gathering that U.S. sanctions against his country amount to what he calls “economic terrorism.” Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke Wednesday at a sustainable development forum. He decried the U.S. sanctions and said “economic terrorism” is “deliberately targeting innocent civilians to achieve illegitimate political objectives.”

The U.S. re-imposed tough sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports after withdrawing last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers. U.S. President Donald Trump called the deal one-sided. The sanctions exacerbated an economic crisis that has sent Iran’s currency plummeting.

Iran recently began surpassing uranium enrichment limits set in the deal. Tehran has said the moves can be reversed if the pact’s other participants come up with economic incentives that effectively offset the American sanctions.