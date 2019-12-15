Iran Hawks Win A Key Concession From Trump Administration

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, center, arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Biegun arrived in the country on the first leg of his two-stop Asia trip and will meet his counterparts in South Korea and Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Lawmakers favoring a hard line against Iran have leveraged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interest in running for the Senate to win a key concession from the Trump administration that could help efforts to kill the nuclear deal with Tehran. The State Department agreed to release a portion of an internal legal opinion that says the U.S. has the right to demand all U.N. sanctions on Iran be reinstated. In exchange, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted his hold on the nominee in line to serve as the State Department’s No. 2 official. That’s according to an administration official and a congressional aide.