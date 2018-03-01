Iran Holds Pro-Government Rallies Amid Unrest

(AP) – Iranian state media are airing footage of pro-government demonstrations in cities across the country after a week of protests and unrest over the country’s poor economy.

The English-language broadcaster Press TV aired the rallies live on Wednesday, saying they were to “protest the violence that has taken place over the last few nights in cities.”

While the rallies showed support among Iran’s 80 million people for its clerically overseen government, the unrest which has swept through several cities appeared to be reaching smaller towns in the countryside, according to protesters’ online videos.