Home WORLD Iran Holds Pro-Government Rallies Amid Unrest
Iran Holds Pro-Government Rallies Amid Unrest
WORLD
0

Iran Holds Pro-Government Rallies Amid Unrest

0
0
IRAN PROTEST
now viewing

Iran Holds Pro-Government Rallies Amid Unrest

TRUMP
now playing

California Cites Trump Tweet In Immigration Policy Fight

DEKALB APARTMENT FIRE
now playing

Huge Apartment Fire; Babies Tossed To Safety

24-year-old Sahara Barkley
now playing

Mother Shot At Gas Station Pleads 'Don't let me die'

Lili Griffith and Lulu Bandera-Magret
now playing

Texas DPS Discontinues AMBER Alert For Missing Kids

WINTER COLD BLIZZARD
now playing

At Least 16 Dead As Brutal Cold Keeps Grip On US

IRANIAN IRAN PROTESTS 2018
now playing

Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests

AMBULANCE GENERIC ACCIDENT
now playing

2 Homeless Men Found Dead Amid Freezing Weather

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Autopsy: 3-Year-Old Indian Girl A Homicide Victim

FIRE FLAMES
now playing

Man Breaks Into Home In Effort To Save Burning Victim

AUTO
now playing

Car Thief Dumps 7-Month-Old Baby On Side Of Road

(AP) – Iranian state media are airing footage of pro-government demonstrations in cities across the country after a week of protests and unrest over the country’s poor economy.

The English-language broadcaster Press TV aired the rallies live on Wednesday, saying they were to “protest the violence that has taken place over the last few nights in cities.”

While the rallies showed support among Iran’s 80 million people for its clerically overseen government, the unrest which has swept through several cities appeared to be reaching smaller towns in the countryside, according to protesters’ online videos.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. 2 Homeless Men Found Dead Amid Freezing Weather
  3. UN Chief Following Protests In Iran
  4. Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests
Related Posts
IRANIAN IRAN PROTESTS 2018

Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests

jsalinas 0
trump

Trump Warns Palestinian Authority It May Lose US Aid Money

Zack Cantu 0
1514955737_10073001+1nkor010318

Trump Boasts Of ‘Nuclear Button’ But Doesn’t Really Have One

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video